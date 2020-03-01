Lady Panthers, Diestelkamp make history in finale

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As if senior day was not special enough on its own, the No. 1 Drury Lady Panthers made multiple entries into the school’s history book amidst a 118-70 victory over visiting Rockhurst.

Firstly, those 118 points set a new school record for most points in a game.

Most of those points are credited to Senior Hailey Diestelkamp who posted a whopping 53 points, breaking her own Drury record for most points in a single game (43).

Diestelkamp now owns the top three spots in that category for the school.

“Honestly, I looked up at the scoreboard,” Diestelkamp said afterwards. “I was like, ‘Holy cow, I’m almost there.’ It was something that I just wanted to leave a special mark on this place. This place has been special to me. I just wanted to go out with a bang and I think we all did.”

Other school records for the day included most made field goals (Diestelkamp, 21), most assists (Bernard, tied at 11), team field goal percentage (63.4 percent), team field goals (tied at 45).

All of those numbers add up to a single win, completing a second straight perfect regular season for the Lady Panthers.

They are the first team in GLVC history to achieve back to back perfect regular seasons.

“I want them to enjoy it and not just think, ‘this is normalcy,'” Head Coach Molly Miller said. “This is a huge accomplishment and a lot of that is a testament to our seniors.”

“It was so special,” Forward Brooke Stanfield said about her senior day experience. “I mean, we play for each other so hard. We have such a great chemistry.”

Stanfield, Diestelkamp and Daejah Bernard represent one of the (if not the) best class the school has ever seen.

But when Bernard was asked what she will remember most from her senior night, it was the fans support as they made history.

“It’s been here since our freshman year,” Bernard said. “That leaves a lasting impression on us seniors – all that support that we’ve gotten.”

Top seeded Drury will play in the GLVC Tournament quarterfinals Thursday at 2:30 pm in Edwardsville, Illinois against 8th seeded Maryville.