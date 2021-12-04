Lady Panthers cruise to win over Rockhurst

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers once again dominated play.

Drury beat Rockhurst 73-44 on Saturday afternoon at O’Reilly Family Events Center in Springfield.

The win pushes the Lady Panthers (10-1, 2-0) current win streak up to six games.

Paige Robinson scored 19 points, getting 10 of those on a perfect 10-10 showing from the free throw line.

Terrion Moore also had a career game, scoring 15 points to set a new best in her Drury career.

After the first quarter the game was tied at 13.

Then Drury cranked up the intensity on defense.

The Lady Panthers allowed only three points in the entire second quarter, which all came in the first 1:30 of the quarter.

Drury had a 35-16 lead at halftime and was able to pad the cushion from there.

Drury’s 4-game homestand continues on Thursday as the Lady Panthers host Harris-Stowe State for an 11 am tip.