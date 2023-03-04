The Drury women’s basketball team continued to do what it’s done all season, on Saturday – dominate the conference competition.

Amy Eagan’s squad blew the barn doors off Indianapolis, 105-69 in their semifinal showdown of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Tournament.

Four of five Lady Panthers scored in double figures, as Kaylee DaMitz-Holt led all scorers with 25 points in the team’s convincing victory.

A big part of the team’s offensive explosion was their efficiency beyond the arc. Drury knocked down 12 of 28 three pointers.

The Lady Panthers also made 25 of 35 attempts at the free throw line.

Drury will face Lewis in the conference tournament championship game on Sunday.

Amy Eagan’s team swept the season series with the Flyers. Drury won their first matchup on the road by seven, before ending the regular season at home with a 10-point victory.