Lady Panthers continue to dominate Prairie Stars

SPRINGFIELD, Ill–The third ranked Drury Lady Panthers started their last road trip of the regular season Thursday afternoon at Illinois-Springfield.

The Lady Panthers are 15-1 and have never lost to the Prairie Stars.

And Paige Robinson gets the layup at the end of the first quarter, we’re tied at 14.

Drury pulling away in the second, Katie Kirkhart with the skip pass to Allie Clevenger who knocks down the three, it’s 24-23 Lady Panthers.

Then Kirkhart with the defense, she gets the steal, and then feeds Robinson for the three pointer, it’s 32-28 Lady Panthers.

Robinson had a big first half, the backcut here and the layup, she had 15 first half points.

Robinson led the Lady Panthers with 24 points.

And Drury goes to 16-1 with a 75-57 win.