SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers moved up one spot in this week’s NCAA division two womens coaches poll.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers are tied for second in the nation behind Ashland.

The Lady Panthers beat McKendree and Indianapolis in a two game homestand sweep last week.

Those two wins improved Drury to 13-1 this season.

The Lady Panthers only loss is to number one Ashland.

Here’s a look at the top five.

Drury is tied with Glenville State in the number two spot behind Ashland.

Grand Valley State is number four.

And Central Missouri is number five.

The Drury Lady Panthers will play the next two games on the road at Lewis on Thursday and at Illinois-Springfield on Saturday.

And they’ll do it with the reigning Great Lakes Valley conference player of the week.

The conference named Alana Findley it’s player of the week for her performances against McKendree and Indy.

Findley averaged 20 points, five rebounds and two and a half steals in those two victories.

The senior from Fair Grove did all that damage playing a little over 20 minutes in those games.

Findley is the fourth Drury player to win a GLVC award this season.