SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers have climbed back into the national top 25 rankings.

Kaci Bailey’s Lady Panthers are 17th in this week’s NCAA D2 national poll.

Drury had been in the poll for eight straight years before not being ranked at the beginning of this season.

Tuesday night the Lady Panthers tipped off their two day Thanksgiving Classic against Davenport.

Pick this game up with less than four minutes to go in the first, Makaiya Brooks nails the step-back three, Drury down 15-13.

Two minutes later, Davenport in transition, Makenna Bryant knocks down a three of her own, the visiting Panthers led 22-19 at the end of the first.

Start of the second, Drury grabs its first lead of the game thanks to Beth Matas Martin hitting a three and getting fouled, Lady Panthers up 25-22, Martin led Drury with 20 points.

Later in that quarter, Drury kicking it inside to Reese Schaaf, she beats the shot clock with the basket, she had 15 points.

And Drury with a big third quarter goes onto win 74-66.