SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Lady Panthers stay outside of the Top 5 was a short one.

After falling to number nine last week, Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers are back to number four in the nation this week.

It was a good week for the Drury women who welcomed Paige Robinson back from an injury that cost her a month of the season.

With the senior back on the floor, the Lady Panthers beat Southern Indiana.

And then put 115 on McKendree on Saturday.

The Drury men and women are on the road this week playing at Lewis on Thursday and at Indianapolis on Saturday.

Here’s what the new D2 womens Top 25 looks like.

Glenville State is still number one, with Ashland right behind them.

Grand Valley State has jumped from five to three.

And the Drury Lady Panthers have jumped from nine to four.

And Union is at number five.