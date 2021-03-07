Lady Panthers claim 5th straight GLVC title, awarded two seed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The No. 3 Drury Women’s Basketball team claimed its fifth straight GLVC tournament title on Sunday, taking down two-seed Truman State in the championship game 76-60.

Drury had four players in double-digits: Emily Parker (19 points), Alana Findley (17 points), Paige Robinson (16 points), and Azia Lynch (10 points).

Robinson was named tournament MVP while Parker was named to the all-tournament team.

“It’s been a crazy year,” Robinson said. “But it kinds shows how tough we are as a team to bounce back from how much we’ve gone through. Everyone else has gone through it too, but we’re bouncing back extra hard. You know, we had a lot of doubters coming in this year, so it’s nice to prove them wrong.”

“I’m just so proud of our kids,” first-year Drury Head Coach Amy Eagan said. “This year has been tough in a lot of ways, whether it’s been COVID or just changing over with a new coaching staff and a new staff in total. They’ve just handled it as champions from the beginning and I’m just really happy and proud of them.”

Sunday night, NCAA Division II revealed the women’s tournament bracket.

In the Midwest Regional, Drury will be hosting but will not be the top seed.

That honor went to 9th ranked Michigan Tech which holds the same record as Drury at 20-1.

Under the changed format this year, only 48 teams made the tournament with six in each regional.

The top two seeds in each regional earn a bye into the 2nd round of the tournament.

In Drury’s case, the Lady Panthers will play the winner of Thursday’s opening round matchup between three seed Truman State and six seed Northwood in the second round on Friday, March 12th.

