SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Drury Lady Panthers fight for the top seed in the GLVC Tournament will roll into the final day of play.

The Lady Panthers took care of buisness, beating Quincy 72-45 on Friday at O’Reilly Family Events Center.

The game was pushed back from Thursday because of inclement weather in the Springfield area.

The Lady Panthers (26-4, 16-3) got out to a furious start, allowing only two field goals in the first half en route to a 34-9 lead at halftime.

Kaylee DaMitz scored a team-high 19 points, with Paige Robinson right behind her at 18 points.

Going into Friday’s game, the Lady Panthers were in second place in the GLVC’s point rating system. They were .02 points ahead of UMSL and .13 points behind Southern Indiana.

Drury will close out the regular season on Saturday against Illinois Springfield.