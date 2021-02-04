Lady Panthers bounce back against Lindenwood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers were back on the hardwood Thursday night at the O’Reilly Family Event Center.

For the first time in awhile both the men and women were playing on the same floor on the same night.

In town for the double dip, Lindenwood.

For Lady Panthers coach Amy Eagan, it was a chance to jump back into the win column.

Tuesday their 42 game winning streak was snapped.

And Lindenwood would give the Lady Panthers a fight, inside to Julia Ruzevich for the layup, it’s 10-10.

But Drury would go on a run, first Kelsey Winfrey with the dribble drive and the layup, it’s 15-14 Lady Panthers in front.

Then Reagan Courier with the three pointer from the wing, it’s 20-14 Drury.

The Lady Panthers Payton Richards fires from the perimeter, misses but Azia Lynch gets the board and the basket, two of her 16.

Lindenwood put up a fight, Autumn Brown to the rack to make it a six point deficit.

But Drury would get 22 points from Paige Robinson and start another winning streak with an 80-to-72 win.