Lady Panthers battling to stay perfect in regular-season play

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Lady Panthers won their 53 straight home game last night against William Jewell.

They will host a senior day on Saturday, Feb. 29, trying to cap off a perfect 29-0 regular season.

Drury ranked number one in the regional rankings, but it’s a tight race with the Lady Panthers and Ashland.

Despite the Lady Panthers being undefeated on the season they are still finding gaps in the game.

And Molly Miller wants to clean that up as march basketball is on the horizon.

“You know you can always improve,” Miller said. “You want to get better every game and not just go through the motions in practice. There is intentionality in what you do. I would like to see us be a little more fluid on offense, from one thing to the next. Whether it’s in transition into your half-court game. Defensively we are always looking at game film to see where we can improve.”