ASHLAND, Oh–In the college ranks Friday, the fifth-ranked Drury Lady Panthers advanced to the second round of the D2 NCAA womens tournament.

Amy Eagan’s Lady Panthers beat Missouri St. Louis.

We pick up the action in the third quarter, Alana Findley takes it inside, and Drury is up by 15.

Kaylee Damitz had a big third quarter, she gets the scoop shot her, it’s 41-25 Lady Panthers.

Then Damitz knocks down this three, she scored 12 of her 16 points in the third quarter.

Fourth quarter, Paige Robinson gets the layup 58-42.

Robinson becomes only the second Lady Panther to eclipse the 2,000 point plateau, and Drury wins 65-49 and advance to play Grand Valley State Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m..