Lady Panthers’ 42-game win streak snapped by Rockhurst

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The No. 1 ranked Drury Lady Panthers suffered their first loss since March of 2019 Tuesday, falling to visiting Rockhurst 75-69.

With the loss, all of the following Lady Panther streaks were broken:

– 42 straight wins

– 76 straight regular season wins

– 59 straight GLVC wins

– 58 straight home wins

Rockhurst started the game with a 21-2 lead behind a trio of threes while Drury shot just 3-15 to start the game.

The Lady Panthers did battle back multiple times, pulling the score even at 55-55 in the 4th quarter thanks in big part to 28 points from Paige Robinson.

Drury, however, failed to ever claim a lead in the game as Rockhurst staved off the Lady Panthers time and time again behind 21 points from Keegan Sullivan and 20 points from Daly Sullivan.

The Lady Panthers fall to 10-1 with the loss and will look to bounce back from a regular season defeat for the first time since January of 2018 as they host Lindenwood on Thursday.