Lady Panthers 17-0, still Number One

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Drury Panthers are in the middle of a two week, five game road trip.

Both the men and women will be at Indianpolis on Thursday night.

The men lost to Southwest Baptist Monday night in Bolivar 82-74.

Molly Miller’s Lady Panthers won 95-64.

That’s 17 straight wins for the Drury women who are one of only three teams left unbeaten in the D2 ranks.

And Tuesday, the Lady Panthers tightened their grip on number one because previous second place Lubbock Christian lost two games last week.

Drury picked up 21 of the 23 first place votes and has been number one for nine straight weeks.

“I think we’re getting better, I do. I think we’re getting better every day. And I think we have long ways to go still. That’s exciting you want to trend in the right direction. You don’t want to peak too early. This team really roots for each other. And that’s what’s fun. Everyday I’m around them I’m enjoying myself,” said Miller.