SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school soccer Tuesday, Springfield Catholic hosting Aurora.

And first half action, nice pass from Olivia Swisshelm to Bella Passanise she shovels it in, it’s 1-0.

Later in the first half, Swisshelm with the corner kick, into the box where Peyton Wiseman gets a boot on it, and it’s 2-0 Lady Irish.

Then a few minutes later, it’s Swisshelm getting a goal for herself, the long distance shot, just under the crossbar, that makes it 3-0.

And the Lady Irish improve to 13-and-5 with a 6-0 win.