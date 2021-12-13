Lady Irish hold off furious Parkview rally 55-54

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, Parkview hosting Catholic.

Both of these teams will only one loss on the season.

And Catholic had a big second quarter lead, Katie Galligos with the three, it’s a 33-to-12 Lady Irish lead.

Third quarter, big Parkview rally, first, Aeriana Rhine with the jumper and it’s an 11 point deficit.

Then Tara Masten with a step back three, and the young Vikings were within five.

But Catholic would finally get the offense back in gear, the baseline pass to Peyton Wiseman, a freshman, and it’s 37-32 Lady Irish.

And Catholic holds off a furious Parkview rally to win 55-54.