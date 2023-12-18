SPRINGFIELD–With only a week to go until Santa drops off gifts for all the good girls and boys, fans of the annual Pink and White Tournament have to wait an extra 48 hours to watch the must-see action.

Or they could’ve made their way to Springfield Catholic to watch the Lady Irish take on the Lady Bulldogs of Springfield Central for pride and naming rights.

The Lady Irish enjoyed a 13-point cushion enteringh the second quarter, but after Kellyce Brooks made this transition layup, it was a 21-10 contest.

With three minutes to play in the first half, Catholic adds to its lead. Makenna Phipps finds Annabelle Cleeton inside for the point-blank duece. That made it 27-11.

Early third, Peyton Wiseman jumps the pass and coasts to an easy finish. Catholic up an even 20.

But give the Lady Bulldogs credit, they didn’t just pack it in. Brooks keeps her chin up and uses her vision to hit Desteny Pierce for the layup cuts the deficit to 17.

In the end though, Catholic was just too good as they go on to win improving to 3-4 on the young season.