WILLARD–Girls high school basketball going on in Willard Monday night. The Glendale Lady Falcons Traveled to play the Lady Tigers of Willard.

Under four minutes to go in the first quarter, Mattie Zingg buries the wing three. Lady Falcons with a 9-4 advantage.

Later in the period, Willard in transition, Elise Murray blows right passed her defenders to finish off a 6-0 run. Lady Tigers in front, 10-9.

But after that, Glendale put the clamps down. Closing out the half on a 17-10 run as they went on to win big, 50-28.