Lady Eagles soar past Willard 80-56

NIXA, Mo–Girls high school basketball Monday night, 9-2 Nixa hosting 6-6 Willard.

And the Lady Eagles soaring early, Nixa’s Alison Kamies with the three pointer it’s 20-7 Nixa.

The Lady Eagles sharing the ball, nice bounce pass to Rhianna Gibbons flashing down the lane for two, it’s a 16 point Nixa lead.

Later, Kamies pitches it back to Macie Conway for another three, Nixa up 35-12.

Willard would get on the board in the second quarter, Carolina Crawford banks it off the window for a three.

But Nixa wins it’s tenth game of the season 80-56.

