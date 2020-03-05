Lady Crusaders slip past Culver-Stockton in OT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Lady Crusaders tipped off Heart of America post season action Wednesday night at home against Culver-Stockton.

This one went down to the wire, fourth quarter, the Wildcats Courteney Sailor misses the layup, but her teammate Jada Summers cleans it up, it’s 53-51 Culver Stockton.

Evangel battles back, 39 seconds left Lexi Vaught, hits the ten footer, and we’re tied at 60.

Two seconds left in regulation, Evangel’s Bayley Harman with a three for the win, bounces off the rim and out and we go into overtime.

In the overtime, Vaught hits another jumper, she had 23 points and the Lady Crusaders survive 74-69 in overtime to advance.