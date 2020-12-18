Lady Crusaders lose to Saints by 20

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Evangel Lady Crusaders were in action Friday afternoon against Our Lady of the Lake.

Megan Leuzinger’s team is 5-2 against the 0-1 Saints.

And Evangel with the nice look inside to Alexis Roach for the quick layup, but it was 32-25 Saints.

The Saints with the inbounds pass to Zerina Shatri, the senior from Kosovo puts it on the deck and gets the basket it’s 36-25 Our Lady.

Evangel trying to keep pace, again the ball going inside to Roach for the layup, but the Lady Crusaders were down by nine.

Evangel swinging it to Alexis Cauthon, she swishes the three pointer, it was 36-30.

But Our Lady of the Lake wins 92-72.