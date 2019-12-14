Lady Chiefs win in Stephanie Phillips Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school basketball Friday night, Kickapoo taking on Licking in the Stephanie Phillips Classic.

And the Lady Wildcats Kylie Taylor knocks down this three, it’s a 28-23 Kickapoo lead in the third quarter.

The Lady Chiefs Madie Barrett calling for the ball and gets it, and sinks it, it’s Kickapoo up by seven.

Licking battles back, Karlee Holland steps back behind the three point line, and swishes the hoop, it’s a two point game.

But Kickapoo holds them off nice bounce pass to Indya Green who spins into the lane and scores, and the Lady Chiefs win 45-38.