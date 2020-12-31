Lady Chiefs roll into Pink title game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–On the girls side of things, the 9th annual Pink & White Lady Classic is tipped off its semifinals late Wednesday afternoon.

In the Pink division, the first semifinal featured Kickapoo against Mt. Vernon.

The Lady Chiefs took a 10-2 record into the game against 8-0 Mt. Vernon.

And Kickapoo was looking to establish its size inside, Ysabella Fontleroy with the layup it’s 4-nothing.

But the Mountaineers answer with speed, Lacy Stokes with the dribble drive around the screen and the basket and we’re tied up.

Then the junior on the fast break, outruns the defense for the layup, it’s 6-4 Mt. Vernon.

Kickapoo swinging it around and then inside to Indya Green on the block for two, we’re tied up again.

The Lady Chiefs go onto win 65-39.