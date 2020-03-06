Lady Chiefs ride big second half to district title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–And it was a boys girls double header, because the Kickapoo girls and the Nixa Lady Eagles were fighting for that district title as well.

And the Lady Chiefs taking it inside to Indya Green with the hoop in the paint it’s 24-23 Kickapoo in the third quarter.

Nixa answers with Rhianna Gibbons knocking down this three it’s a two point deficit.

Kickapoo would run away with it late, the half court pass to Macie Conway with the hoop and the foul, 30-26 Lady Chiefs.

And Kickapoo wins the district championship 57-45.