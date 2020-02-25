Lady Bears zeroing in on Valley crown

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears climbed up one spot in this week’s coaches poll.

The Lady Bears moved up to 17 in this week’s poll.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s team has been ranked now for 15 straight weeks.

That’s the second longest coaches poll streak since the Jackie Stiles Lady Bears of 2001.

That team was ranked for 19 straight weeks.

The Lady Bears will open a two game road trip Thursday night at Illinois State.

And then on Sunday, it’s onto Peoria to play Bradley.

And Missouri State is two wins away from clinching the regular season Valley championship for the first time in eight seasons.

But coach doesn’t want to rush the experience.

“It’ll be awesome. And we’ll celebrate it in the lockerroom get hyped and everything. But we’re not going to celebrate until we finish the regular season. That way we can celebrate it here with our fans. Our goal is to win out. So even though we can clinch it this week, in our minds it’s not really clinched until we win out,” said Coach Mox.