Lady Bears win ninth straight, move closer to MVC title

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Higher energy, higher effort, bigger win.

The Missouri State Lady Bears beat Indiana State 82-58 to win their ninth straight game and remain perfect at home this season.

Jasmine Franklin led Missouri State (23-3, 13-1) with 17 points, which included a perfect 7-7 from the free throw line.

The Lady Bears never trailed Indiana State (4-23, 2-13) and led by at least 10 points from the 5:05 mark in the first quarter through the end of the game.

Missouri State wore its pink uniforms in support of breast cancer awareness. The Lady Bears also encouraged those who have been impacted by the disease to wear pink to the game.

“There are a lot of people that came to this game that are fighting cancer, have beaten it, have lost people to the terrible disease,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “They were saying to us that we inspired them, and I just wanted them to know that they inspired us and for our play and our energy to reflect that.”

“Today was really special. For all the breast cancer survivors and fighters,” Lady Bears sophomore Mya Bhinhar said. “I feel like a lot of people have been affected by that. We tried to come in and change the energy and fight for those people.”

The win moves Missouri State closer to winning its first Missouri Valley regular season title since 2011-12. The Lady Bears can clinch the regular season crown, and number one seed in the tournament, with two more wins.

The Lady Bears also picked up help from the women’s basketball landscape. The 8, 9, 11, 12, 17, 21 and 22 ranked teams all lost on Sunday.

Missouri State will have its final road trip of the season, playing Illinois State and Bradley, before returning home for the final two games of the regular season.