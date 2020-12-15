Lady Bears win Missouri bragging rights

COLUMBIA, Mo–Missouri State Lady Bear coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton keeps checking items off her list.

Nationally ranked to start the season, check.

Staying clear of Covid….check.

Win the battle for Missouri, check.

Monday night, the Lady Bears never trailed Mizzou, and coach Mox beat the Tigers for a second straight year 72-58.

The Lady Bears bombed from the perimeter in the first half, and then put the game away from the inside and from the free throw line.

Elle Ruffridge and Brice Calip each scored 18 for the Lady Bears.

Strafford’s Hayley Frank scored dozen for Mizzou.

The 20th ranked Lady Bears improved to 4-1.

“Kind of our motto all week, it’s rivalry week. This is our state. Missouri State has th word state in it. So we took that with pride. You know it wasn’t the best of games we played tonight. But we pulled through in the end and played together,” said Ruffridge.

“I was really excited coming into it. More the opportunity. I felt like it was having a ranked team coming onto our court. I thought it was a really great opportunity to try to prove something on our home court,” said Frank.