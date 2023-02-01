CARBONDALE, Ill–The Missouri State Lady Bears were on the road at Carbondale looking for their fourth straight win.

Action late third quarter, down the floor to Aniya Thomas who is wide open and knocks down the three, it’s 40-35 Lady Bears.

Then in the fourth, nice look to Indya Green who swishes the jumper from the free throw line, it’s 51-46.

Thomas on the move, the cross over, and the layup, it’s 55-50.

Then Thomas with the scoop in the paint, she led the Lady Bears with 21 points, and Missouri State wins it’s fourth straight 70-68.