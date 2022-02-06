SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — It was a home debut to remember for Jennifer Ezeh.

Ezeh recorded a double-double in her first home game, second career college game, and helped the Lady Bears grind out a 53-52 win at home against Southern Illinois on Sunday.

“We don’t really have a rhythm with how we are playing and we continue to fight,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “I think once we continue to get a rhythm in practice with our whole team, I think we will continue to get better. This was a great win for us. It was an important game. For Jen (Ezeh) to have the game that she had today was just really, really special.”

Ezeh recorded an 11 point, 10 rebound statline for the Lady Bears (16-5, 7-3) who avenged a loss against Southern Illinois just two days ago.

Sydney Wilson scored a team-high 15 points with Brice Calip right behind her with 14 points.

Abby Brockmeyer had a game-high 19 points to led Southern Illinois (12-7, 7-2).

Both teams traded baskets, with three lead changes in the fourth period.

The Lady Bears tied it at 50 off a Wilson and-one, which put the fans at JQH Arena on their feet.

Calip made a pair of free throws with 1:25 to play in the fourth, which happened to be the final points of the game.

The Lady Bears continue their homestand on Friday as Drake comes to town.