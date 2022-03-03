VALPARAISO, In–The Missouri State Lady Bears opened their last regular season road trip of the season Thursday night in Valparaiso.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State was looking for its eighth straight victory.

And coach Mox’s troops were looking for a season series sweep of the Beacons.

Valpo throws the first punch, Olivia Brown with the steal, the hoop and the harm, three point play the hard way, 10-5 Beacons.

But the Lady Bears battle back, Brice Calip with the corner three, it’s 16-12 Missouri State.

Valpo not going away, Shay Frederick’s three pointer makes it 17-16 Beacons.

But the Lady Bears push back in front, Mariah White with the jumper Missouri State up three.

It was 22-19 Lady Bears at the half.

Third quarter, Mya Bhinhar with the three from the far corner, it’s 30-19 Lady Bears.

Then Brice Calip would take over, she knocks down this three pointer, 33-22 Missouri State.

Calip would lead the Lady Bears with 22 points and Missouri State wins 66-46.