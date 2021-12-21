Lady Bears win costly game, Franklin suffers knee injury

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears successfully completed the non-conference portion of their schedule Tuesday afternoon with a victory over Toledo.

But in our Bear Nation report, that win came at a price.

The Lady Bears trying to finish non-conference with a perfect 9-0 home record.

And it would start ok, inside to Jasmine Franklin who hits the turnaround jumper 8-2 Missouri State.

Then inside to Franklin who then dishes to Sydney Wilson on the baseline for two, it’s 15-9 Lady Bears.

Toledo would make a second quarter run, Sammi Mikonowicz for three, it’s a one point game.

But the Lady Bears would pull away, Toledo native Mariah White with the basket, it’s 21-16 Missouri State.

Brice Calip would lead the Lady Bears with 17 points, three here to give Missouri State a 27-17 lead.

Third quarter, White with the steal and the hoop, it’s 35-22.

But late in the third quarter, disaster for the Lady Bears, Franklin hurts her left knee in a non-contact injury.

She was helped off the floor and didn’t return to the game.

Franklin had an MRI later in the afternoon, we don’t know the results yet.

Lady Bears win 60-46 but all thoughts were with the senior captain.

“She’s in good spirits but we obviously don’t know. She’s going to get an MRI at two and we’re just praying for the best. Obviously she’s a big part of the team on and off the court. She’s been playing phenominal. It’s just clicked for her for sure. She’s averaging a double, double. And just being a monster on the court night in and night out. We’re hoping for the best and just put it in prayer,” said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.