Lady Bears win conference opener at buzzer

Chicago, Ill. — 44 minutes and 59 seconds wasn’t enough to split the differential between Missouri State and Loyola, but the last second was.

Jasmine Franklin hit a fadeaway jumper in the post as the overtime buzzer sounded to give the Lady Bears the win 74-72.

Franklin only connected on one basket in each quarter for Missouri State (11-2, 1-0), but her final one was the difference.

Alexa Willard paced the Lady Bears with a game-high 21 points, which included a perfect 3-3 from three-point range.

Loyola (9-3, 0-1) took the lead halfway through the fourth quarter, but missed nine straight field goal attempts, which lasted into the overtime period.

The Lady Bears also faced a drought, scoring no field goals in overtime until Franklin’s game-winner.

During that stretch Missouri State went 7-9 from the free throw line.

Next up: Missouri State continues its road trip against Valparaiso on Sunday at 1pm