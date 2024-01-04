SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears are on the tail end of an unprecedented six game home stand.

And Beth Cunningham’s team was looking for its eighth win of the season against Valpariso.

The Lady Bears have owned the Beacons in the all-time series.

Mo State is 10-1 all time against the Beacons.

And the Lady Bears have never lost to them at home.

And that would continue Thursday night, the inbounds to Paige Rocca, her shot rattles in, it’s a 12-2 start.

Then Kyrah Daniels with the stop and pop jumper it’s 19-5.

Second quarter the kickout to Kaemyn Bekemeier with the corner three, it’s a 23-5 lead.

Later Lacy Stokes with the baseline drive and the layup, the Lady Bears owned a 30-14 halftime lead.

Third quarter, Kennedy Taylor with the board and the bucket, 42-28.

The Lady Bears running the floor, to Indya Green, she gets the layup 46-31.

Then Daniels with the three pointer from the wing, 57-41.

The Lady Bears had four players in double figures led by Green’s 12 points and Mo State rolls 67-47.

“Yeah, I think that’s kinda the team we are to an extent. I think we’ve had games where we’ve had Indya score 26 and Angel score a career high, Paige score a career high. We’re almost five in double figures. Angel was one basket away from scoring in double figures. I think across the board that’s one of the strengths of the team of just having that balance that depending on how people play us there’s a number of different kids who can step up,” said Cunningham.