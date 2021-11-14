Lady Bears weather shooting woes, beat North Texas

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The lid was on the basket at JQH on Sunday afternoon.

The Lady Bears powered through to beat North Texas 56-50 to win the home opener of the 2021-21 season.

“We were missing layups, you know, things that we usually make,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “Free throws were bad and all of that. It was one of those games where, usually those games don’t go your way. When there is a lid on the basket and no one can get through, it’s very defeating to the players that are on the court and on the bench. I was just happy to see us weather the storm and come out with a win.”

Jasmine Franklin recorded a 13 point, 15 rebound double-double, both of which were game-highs.

Mariah White was the only other Lady Bear(2-0) in double figures.

Both teams shot below 33 percent, with the Lady Bears holding the Mean Green (2-1) to just nine percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Brice Calip played in her 132 game as a Lady Bear, which set a program record.

Missouri State will now move on to a tough stretch that includes four straight against power-5 schools through the end of November.

It starts against Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Send2News/ Sports Player

Ozarks High School Sports

More Ozarks High School Sports

Missouri State Athletics

Trending Stories

Sports Tweets