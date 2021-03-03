Lady Bears wants to finish regular season strong in Evansville

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State womens basketball team still has two more games left before it’s post season tournament.

The Lady Bears will go to Evansville Friday and Saturday.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears have already locked up the regular season championship, and the top seed in the tournament.

They’re taking a perfect 14-and-0 conference record into the Ford Center.

The Lady Bears are ranked 17th in the coaches poll and 23rd in the writers poll and don’t want to lose any intensity or momentum in this regular season finale.

And you know the calendar turned to March.

“It’s March the biggest month of the year for all of us. We worked so hard just throughout quarantine workouts and all of that. Really stuck together. We’re really positive. We’re going to do whatever it takes to keep going,” said Lady Bears guard Brice Calip.

“We want to make runs in March. And make runs all season we have to be a great defensive team. We’ve all bought into that. But now our offense is kind of lagging a little bit. I think once we get a couple of more days of practice in we can start clicking better offensively,” said Lady Bears coach Mox.