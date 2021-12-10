Lady Bears wallop Mizzou

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears were in a tight battle with yet another power-5 opponent.

Well, for the first 14 minutes or so.

The Lady Bears beat Mizzou 79-51 on Friday night at JQH Arena in Springfield.

“Playing these power-5 teams are definitely necessary for us because we want to play in March every year. That’s our goal,” Lady Bears head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “Playing these teams helps us get better. Then we run through conference and hopefully get a championship there. Our conference is very competitive, but if we can beat these teams we should have confidence against our conference. Then the NCAA Tournament is mainly power-5 so that’s who we will play there. These games prepare us for March.”

It’s the first time the Lady Bears have beaten the Tigers since a run from 1973-75, according to the MSU record books.

Missouri State (7-2) ended the second quarter on a 16-0 run , while holding the tigers to only 17 points in the second and third quarters combined.

Jasmine Franklin recorded another double-double as she put in 13 points and 15 rebounds, which was a game-high.

Sydney Wilson scored a game-high 17 points on 5-10 shooting.

Hayley Frank led Mizzou (8-2) with 12 points in her return to the Ozarks.

The Lady Bears will continue with the homestand against Southern on December 18.

