SPRINGFIELD–The Lady Bear volleyball team is one step closer to the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament title, after defeating Illinois State in four sets.

Missouri State had the honor of hosting the conference tournament at the Hammons Student Center and didn’t disappoint their fans in attendance.

The No. 7-seeded Lady Bears claimed the opening set, 25-16 from the No. 6-seeded Redbirds.

However, Illinois State fought back to even the match by narrowly winning the second set, 25-22.

But after that, MSU swept the next two frames to clinch the match in four sets.

Sunday’s victory was the second straight time the maroon and white took down Illinois State in less than a week.

Missouri State will face the No. 3-seeded University of Illinois-Chicago Monday at 6pm.