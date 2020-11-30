Lady Bears up three spots in AP Poll

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears are moving up in the latest AP Poll, released on Monday.

The Lady Bears move up three spots to 21.

Three three spot increase ties the most upward movement amongst anyone in the poll.

The Lady Bears received a boost following a win over the then-12 ranked Maryland Terrapins, in which they erased a 16 point deficit.

They ended the weekend with a 2-1 record, going 1-1 against teams in power-5 conferences.

Missouri State guard Brice Calip also recognized as this week’s MVC player of the week. She averaged 17 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game in the Beach Bubble.

MSU will hold its home opener on Monday, Dec. 7, against Lincoln.