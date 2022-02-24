SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears tipped off their last homestand of the regular season Thursday night at JQH Arena.

In our Bear Nation report, the Lady Bears hosted Evansville.

Coach Mox’s team honoring those fighting cancer, and coach was honoring her mother with the special jersey.

The Lady Bears attacking the boards early, the scoop shot misses, but Abi Jackson cleans up the mess and gets the putback, it’s 11-5 Missouri State.

Evansville keeping pace early, Elly Morgan with the layup, it’s 14-11 Lady Bears.

The Lady Bears would pull away, running the floor to Mya Bhinhar for the layup 22-17 Missouri State.

Then the newcomer of the week, Mariah White with the three pointer, it was 27-19 Lady Bears.

Later in the second quarter, Brice Calip with the three, it’s 32-23 Missouri State.

Abi Jackson had a big first half, this basket here, two of her 20 in the first two quarters.

Third quarter, more Abi J, she rolls to the hole, and it’s 57-40 Lady Bears.

Bhinhar with the no look to Jackson, Bhinhar with a career high 11 assists, Jackson with a career high 31 points and the Lady Bears win 99-57.

“31 points in 27 minutes, that’s pretty special. But she’s a special kid. Just to see where she’s come from and how she’s grown is an amazing thing. I’m so proud of her. When she’s locked in like that and scoring at the rim there’s nothing really anybody can do. And they were doubling and tripling her,” said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.