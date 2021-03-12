Lady Bears top SIU, advance to MVC semifinals

MOLINE, Il. — The No. 21/17 Missouri State Lady Bears opened their stay at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Friday with a 70-59 win over Southern Illinois.

Top-seeded MSU ended the third quarter with a 9-0 run to separate themselves from the eighth-seeded Salukies.

Brice Calip led the way with 17 points while Abby Hipp added 11 points and six rebounds.

“We know that it’s postseason,” Calip said after the win. “They’re fighting for their season. We’re fighting for a championship as well. We’re going to get everybody’s shot. We’re the top seed. We just knew first game you kind of start out slow. You have to find your rhythm. We definitely found it in the 3rd quarter.”

“Honestly, excited to get a win,” Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. “Survive and advance. That’s the mentality in March, in conference tournament and any tournament. Excited about, you know, our team able to turn it around. Obviously, we weren’t in very good rhythm early. I was happy to see us get turned around, and I was happy to see some people step up off the bench.”

The Lady Bears advance to the Valley Semifinals with the victory where they will meet Bradley.

The fifth-seeded Braves knocked off fourth-seeded UNI on Friday, 62-59.

Tip-off between MSU and Bradley is set for Saturday at 1:00 pm at Moline’s Taxslayer Center.