SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears wrapped up their holiday classic Thursday afternoon against Western Kentucky.

The Lady Bears and Lady Toppers have a long history going back to the Final Four back in 1992.

Western Kentucky leads the all time series 4 wins to 3.

And the Lady Toppers built a big lead early, Acaia Hayes circles around the gets the layup it’s 15-4 Western Kentucky.

But the Lady Bears would tear off an 11-nothing run, Paige Rocca with the three from the wing, we’re tied at 15.

Later in the second quarter, Lacy Stokes puts the ball on the deck and drives to the hole, the layup makes it 19-15 Lady Bears.

The Lady Toppers make a run, Caitlin Staley working hard on the block, gets the hoop and the foul, it’s a three point game.

Mo State answers with Angel Scott, she buries this three pointer, and put the Lady Bears back on top 25-23.

End of the first half, Kaemyn Bekemeier with the jumper, it was 31-25 Lady Bears at the half.

Third quarter, Missouri State gets the steal, Scott gives it up, and then gets it back for the layup, it’s 46-35 Lady Bears.

Fourth quarter, the Lady Bears working it inside to Kennedy Taylor, she gets the hoop and the foul.

Western Kentucky made a late rally, but the Lady Bears hold off and win their second straight one point game, 69-68.

“I’m proud of our kids. Obviously both games they were tested at the end and had to step up and win both. And found a way to do it. If you look at the nine games from the start to where we are at right now. I think our kids individually have improved alot. And I think collectively we’re getting better. The kids are getting more confident, understanding roles and what they need to do for us to be successful,” said Lady Bears coach Beth Cunningham.