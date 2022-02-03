CARBONDALE, Ill–The Missouri State Lady Bears will get their fill of the Saluki dogs over the next few days.

The Lady Bears and Southern Illinois will play back to back games against each other.

The first game is Friday in Carbondale, and the second will be Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m. at JQH Arena.

That second game is a makeup for one moved from earlier in the season.

Both of these teams will be riding winning streaks into the weekend.

The Lady Bears have won two in a row, the Salukis have won three straight.

Missouri State has won the last four games played against the Salukis.

“Yea it’s a big weekend for sure. But this year in the Valley, every weekend is a big weekend. We’re prepared. We’ll be a little short handed but we’re used to that. We’re just trying to get our spot back at the top of the conference. This is a big game because it’s the next game on the schedule. Because they’re one spot ahead of us, same mentality as it was when we went into the Indiana State game. If someone is techincally ahead of us in the standings we have to knock them off,” said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.