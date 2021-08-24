Lady Bears to crisscross country in non-conference schedule

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State released its womens non-conference basketball schedule Tuesday.

And it’s an 11-game non-conference slate with five home games including hosting the Mizzou Tigers on December 10th.

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s Lady Bears are back to back Valley regular season champions.

The Lady Bears will play a handful of power five opponents and will travel from Los Angeles to Puerto Rico between November 20th-26th.

Coach Mox’s Lady Bears are playing in the San Juan Shootout starting November 26th.

Missouri State will open the season November ninth on the road at Little Rock.

The first home game is Sunday, November 14th against North Texas.

In Puerto Rico, the Lady Bears will play Virginia Tech on the 26th and LSU on Saturday the 27th.

Mizzou is here on Friday, December 10th.

The Valley schedule will be released later.