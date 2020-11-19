Lady Bears tie school record with Coaches Poll ranking

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears came in at No. 25 in Thursday’s USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll.

The honor marks the 19th consecutive appearance in the coaches’ rankings, tying the school record set by the 2000-01 team.

It also marks the Lady Bears first time with a preseason ranking in the poll since 2000 when Missouri State was ranked 21st.

Back on Media Day Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said while preseason rankings are exciting, keeping them through the season is the real focus and challenge.

“It’s great to be ranked no matter when it is: preseason, during the season, postseason,” Coach Mox said. “We celebrate all those small victories, but at the end of the day we want to stay ranked. We want to make sure we perform every game. But yeah, we’re excited to hear that, especially being the first time in 20 years that we’ve been preseason ranked in the AP Poll. That’s an accomplishment there. But that’s just to start the season. We’ve just got to stay focused. You know how I always say stay humble and stay hungry and just continue to grind on the court.”

Missouri State opens the season Nov. 27th at Florida Gulf Coast in the Lady Bears first matchup of the Gulf Coast Showcase.