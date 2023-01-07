The Lady Bears, they’re fresh off a woulda, shoulda, coulda loss to Illinois State that cost them a six game winning streak, so who better to take it out on than a team they’ve beaten 11 times in a row, the Bradley Braves.

Midway through the first quarter, MO-State ahead 11-6, look at the ball movement and the finish by Kennedy Taylor. Part of a career-high 23 point effort for Taylor.

The braves trailed by 4 entering the 2nd, but erased that with 8-0 run punctuated by this Alex Rouse off-balanced bucket to go up 23-19.

But you know why they say don’t poke the Lady Bear, cuz you won’t like what happens after you do. Isabelle Delarue finishes off the steal at the other end also posted a career-high 19 points. As MSU comfortably lead 43-29 at the break.

From there, the route was on, Aniya Thomas was the third and final Lady Bear to hit double figures as Missouri State scored 26 in the period tying a season high for most points scored in a quarter, on their way to their largest margin of victory, smighting Bradley 87-54