Lady Bears talk high expectations at annual media day

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There are high expectations for basketball programs, and then there are the expectations for the Missouri State Lady Bears.

Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton returns all five starters from last season’s Missouri Valley Championship team and is favored once again to repeat the title.

In our Bear Nation report, Missouri State held it’s basketball media day Thursday with a lot of attention focused on the Lady Bears.

Mox has added a couple of transfers to her already loaded roster led by seven seniors including Brice Calip, Jasmine Franklin and Abby Hipp.

The Lady Bears are picked to win the Valley yet again with sky high expectations extending even to the NCAA Tournament.

“Getting to the sweet sixteen is not easy,” Coach Mox said. “We’ve kind of put ourselves in the position where that’s the expectation now, which is great. Obviously we want to win championships here. You come here to be a Lady Bear. We tell our players that you’re coming here to pursue championships every year.”

“We are completely capable of doing it,” Franklin said. “I’m sick of going to the Sweet Sixteen. I’m ready to go way past that. I feel like this group is ready for it. They all have the mentality.”

“We’re trying to be elite, not sweet,” Hipp said. “We’re trying to go to the elite eight. We’re trying to go to the final four. We’re trying to push boundaries that haven’t been pushed in this program for a while.”