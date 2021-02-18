Lady Bears take perfect Valley record into homestand

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–The Missouri State Lady Bears will on the JQH Arena hardwood for the first time since late January Thursday night.

In our Bear Nation report, the 20th-ranked Lady Bears will host Bradley for two games.

Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton’s troops are on a nine game winning streak, that’s the fifth best Valley start in Lady Bears history.

Last Saturday Brice Calip’s last second basket beat Illinois State 73-72.

The back end of the two game series have been a challenge for Missouri State.

UNI, Valpo and Illinois State making game two an adventure.

Despite the adversity, the Lady Bears remain perfect on the Valley season.

“For us to be sweeping teams, I’m just proud of what we’re doing. At the same time we have to be a little bit better in the second games. But once you beat a team and you have to play them the next day they’re going to have way more fire. Their punch is going to be stronger. They have time to make adjustments where the kids know where they need to adjust. Rather then reminding them a month later of the game. And stuff like that. So the second game is always going to be tough for us. But I just want to come out with two wins,” said Lady Bears coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.