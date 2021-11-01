Lady Bears take care of business in exhibition opener

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri State Lady Bears opened the new season with an exhibition win against Missouri Baptist.

The Lady Bears won 107-33 against the Spartans on Monday night at JQH Arena in Springfield.

Seven Lady Bears scored in double figures, with Sydney Wilson scoring a game-high 19.

Jasmine Franklin also stuffed the stat sheet with 14 points, nine rebounds and eight steals.

Missouri State opened the game on a 14-0 run and the game never got under double digits.

The Lady Bears have expressed the ability to have a deep bench this season, and they showed it in the opener. With 10 players playing at least 10 minutes.

The Lady Bears will face Lincoln in the second exhibition game on Friday.