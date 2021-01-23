Lady Bears sweep Drake behind Franklin double-double

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The No. 25 Missouri State Lady Bears (8-2, 4-0) swept their regular season series against Drake Saturday for the second straight year with a 78-63 victory.

Jasmine Franklin tallied her 17th career double-double behind 21 points and 10 rebounds while all five starters posted double-digit points.

Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is now a perfect 4-0 all time against the Bulldogs, a mark she says helps their goal of sitting atop the conference.

“We want to make it known that we are the best team in the Valley and the way you do that is to beat the other great teams,” Mox said after the win. “You play with that confidence. It’s not going to be easy. Every team is going to come out and gun for us. We’re going to get everybody’s best shot. That’s just the nature of how it’s going to be for us especially because of some of the national recognition we’ve received. But if you want to be the best team in the Valley, you’ve got to perform like that every night. I think we learned from last night. Last night was a very competitive game. Today was competitive too in spurts, but I thought we controlled it pretty much from the beginning. That’s how we’ve got to play.”

The Lady Bears get a rare mid-week matchup next under the new Valley schedule as they welcome Southern Illinois Wednesday night to JQH Arena for a 3:00 pm tip-off.