Lady Bears survive Bradley for 900th program win

PEORIA, Il. — The 17th ranked Missouri State Lady Bears survived a late rally at Bradley Sunday for a 69-66 victory.

The win marks the programs 900th all time in 51 seasons, making MSU the first Valley team to reach the 900 mark and 34th team in division one.

It also improved the Lady Bears’ record to 24-4 as Head Coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton ties the Missouri Valley Conference record for most wins by a first year head coach.

A narrow win for Drake over Valparaiso kept MSU from claiming the regular season conference title Sunday.

The Lady Bears can clinch the one seed with a single win in either of their final two games.

They will host Valpo on Thursday for a 7:00 pm tip-off at JQH Arena before senior day at 2:00 pm Saturday against Loyola-Chicago.